Emmanuel Macron warns of risk of war if Donald Trump withdraws from Iran nuclear deal

World Reuters May 06, 2018 21:11:21 IST

Berlin: French president Emmanuel Macron has warned that war could ensue if US president Donald Trump withdraws from the 2015 deal in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Emmanuel Macron

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron. AP

“We would open the Pandora’s box. There could be war,” Macron told German weekly magazine Der Spiegel.

But he added: “I don’t think that Donald Trump wants war.”

Trump is set to decide by 12 May whether to pull out of the Iran deal. Trump has all but decided to withdraw but exactly how he will do so remains unclear, two White House officials and a source familiar with the administration’s internal debate said on 2 May.

Trump could still figure out a way to stay in the deal between the Islamic Republic and six world powers: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Macron urged Trump not to withdraw when he met the president in Washington late last month.

Britain, France and Germany remain committed to the accord but, in an effort to keep Washington in it, want to open talks on Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 — when key provisions of the deal expire — and its role in West Asia crises such as Syria and Yemen.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 21:11 PM

