Emmanuel Macron to push Donald Trump to stick with Iran deal, says there's no 'Plan B'

World AP Apr 22, 2018 20:53:18 IST

Paris: French president Emmanuel Macron is urging US president Donald Trump to stick with the Iranian nuclear accord, arguing there's no "Plan B".

Macron told Fox News in an interview he thinks the 2015 deal curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions is imperfect.

But the French leader, who begins a state visit to Washington on Monday, asked, "What do you have as a better option?"

Trump has vowed to withdraw from the Iran deal by 12 May unless US and European negotiators agree to fix what he calls its serious flaws.

In his Fox News interview, Macron also argued against new tariffs Trump has threatened to impose starting 1 May, saying "you don't make trade war with your allies".

Macron plans to discuss the tariffs and to urge the US to stay involved in Syria during his visit.


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 20:53 PM

