Emergence of PMC Redut in Russia under direct control of the Kremlin?

In the wake of the collapse of the Wagner Group, a prominent private military company (PMC) in Russia, due to the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin last month, a new player has emerged on the scene.

This up-and-coming PMC, known as Redut, has set its sights on assuming a pivotal role as “a crucial tool in the Kremlin’s hybrid and conventional warfare,” according to a report from the Geopolitical Monitor released on August 30.

The report underscores the seismic implications of the untimely demise of Prigozhin and Utkin for the landscape of private military companies (PMCs) in Russia. With the chain of command within Wagner temporarily disrupted, PMC Redut has demonstrated a strong willingness to step into the void left by its predecessor and serve as a cornerstone of the Kremlin’s multifaceted military strategies.

Notably, Redut distinguishes itself as a mercenary group operating under the direct oversight of Russian Military Intelligence. This strategic alignment implies a preference by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a PMC that can be deemed “completely loyal” in executing the nation’s agenda.

Moreover, PMC Redut relies entirely on Russian state institutions for its weaponry and ammunition, affording military intelligence commanders a substantial degree of leverage when engaging with the group. Nevertheless, Redut retains a significant level of autonomy in terms of command and control, further solidifying its potential role in Russia’s military landscape.

The report highlights Redut’s extensive history of aligning with Kremlin interests, not only in safeguarding Russian interests abroad but also in its origins. The PMC was established by former employees of Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Foreign Intelligence Service, and Special Forces, boasting substantial combat experience and prior involvement in warfare.

Redut has also garnered the attention of Russian oligarchs seeking to secure their corporate interests within Russia. Alongside the Wagner Group, the organization has amassed wealth in nearly every country it has ventured into.

The report posits that, in the absence of Prigozhin and Utkin, Redut is poised to assume the central role in managing security and military operations both abroad and in Ukraine.

Redut’s inception was primarily to protect and fortify the business interests of Gennady Timchenko, a former KGB officer and a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin. Timchenko is renowned for his extensive holdings in the gas industry, reaping the most significant benefits from Redut’s security services.

While Prigozhin was alive, and his influence within Russia and with the Russian military was on the ascent due to his proximity to Putin, Russian elites reportedly bolstered Redut’s capabilities with the intention of positioning it as a potential rival to the Wagner Group.

An additional dimension to the Redut-Wagner rivalry is the active recruitment of mercenaries from the Wagner Group by Redut, which has fueled competition and conflicts arising from their overlapping business interests.

In a notable contrast to Wagner, Redut has enlisted seasoned fighters, some of whom were assigned roles in the Kyiv offensive and tasked with assassinating Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.