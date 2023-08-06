Elon Musk's X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on platform

Elon Musk has stated that his X social media platform will cover the legal fees of employees who have been treated unfairly because they posted or liked anything on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk said in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

Musk announced late last month that monthly X users had achieved a “new high,” and he provided a graph showing the newest figure of over 540 million.

The results come as the corporation undergoes organisational changes and seeks to increase its declining advertising income.

It was also the latest in a series of remarks from X executives claiming excellent user traction following the July 5 launch of Meta Platforms’ direct competitor platform, Threads.

After 17 years of using an iconic blue bird design that symbolised the broadcasting of ideas to the globe, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter X and debuted a new logo in July, signalling a shift towards establishing an “everything app.”

Musk earlier in July had said that the platform’s cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising revenue expected in June failed to materialise.