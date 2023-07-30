Elon Musk's X reinstates Kanye West's account after 8 month suspension for violating network rules

On Saturday, social media site X restored the account of Ye, the singer formerly known as Kanye West, after it was removed over eight months earlier for violating the network’s rules forbidding incitement to violence.

Ye’s account now displays his most recent post dated 1 December, a day before his account was suspended on platform X, the new moniker Elon Musk has given Twitter.

Ye will not be able to monetize his account on X, and adverts will not display next to his postings, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited the social media site on Saturday.

Ye’s account was suspended in December, just two months after it was reinstated after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

X reinstated Ye’s account after receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Ye has not posted anything new since coming back on the platform.

The social media platform did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The billionaire owner of X, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper to the platform in October after his account was reinstated for the first time.

Elon Musk had previously reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account after conducting a poll in which some 14.8 million Twitter users had voted with 51.8% voting in favour of the reinstatement. But Trump had said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter and would stick with his new platform Truth Social.

After Ye went on a string of antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media he lost his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products.