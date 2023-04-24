Elon Musk's Twitter Blue hopes dashed: Less than 5% of legacy accounts paid for Twitter Blue

When Elon Musk decided to take down the legacy verified blue ticks that were given to users before he took over the social media platform, he had hoped that people will see the value of shaving a Blue Tick next to their name and pay the $8 a month fee that he wanted to charge for “verification.” However, Elon Musk’s dreams stand shattered.

Travis Brown, a Berlin-based social media tracking software developer, said that less than 5% of legacy verified accounts paid to join Twitter Blue.

The microblogging service began removing the historic verified blue ticks off the accounts of thousands of users, including politicians, celebrities, and athletes with millions of followers.

“Update for the day after: just before the purge yesterday, 19,469 of the 407k legacy verified accounts I had identified in early April had Twitter Blue. Today that number for those same accounts is 19,497, for a net increase of 28 accounts,” Brown tweeted.

Users that pay $11 per month for Twitter Blue will be able to keep the blue tick on their accounts in the future.

Twitter Blue costs Rs 900 per month in India for Apple’s iOS users and Rs 900 per month for Android consumers. If you use the web-based services, you must pay Rs 650 per month.

“We’re getting rid of legacy verified checkmarks.” Individuals may sign up for Twitter Blue to stay verified on Twitter,” the firm said in a tweet.

Seeing how badly Twitter Blue is performing, Twitter has adopted some neat little tricks. Firstly, it has decided to grant Blue verified tricks to all deceased celebrities. This includes the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Anthony Bourdain, Kobe Bryant etc.

Next up, Musk started paying for the Twitter Blue subscription of three Twitter users – Actor William Shatner, author Stephen King, and basketball legend LeBron James. Musk has also decided to let people who have over a million followers to keep their verified badges.

