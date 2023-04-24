Elon Musk's Twitter Blue hopes dashed: Less than 5% of legacy accounts paid for Twitter Blue
A Berlin-based researcher looked into Twitter's data and found out that only five per cent of legacy-verified users subscribed to the new verification programme. As a result, Elon Musk has to rely on some unusual tricks to popularise the subscription-based Blue Tick.
When Elon Musk decided to take down the legacy verified blue ticks that were given to users before he took over the social media platform, he had hoped that people will see the value of shaving a Blue Tick next to their name and pay the $8 a month fee that he wanted to charge for “verification.” However, Elon Musk’s dreams stand shattered.
Travis Brown, a Berlin-based social media tracking software developer, said that less than 5% of legacy verified accounts paid to join Twitter Blue.
The microblogging service began removing the historic verified blue ticks off the accounts of thousands of users, including politicians, celebrities, and athletes with millions of followers.
“Update for the day after: just before the purge yesterday, 19,469 of the 407k legacy verified accounts I had identified in early April had Twitter Blue. Today that number for those same accounts is 19,497, for a net increase of 28 accounts,” Brown tweeted.
Users that pay $11 per month for Twitter Blue will be able to keep the blue tick on their accounts in the future.
Twitter Blue costs Rs 900 per month in India for Apple’s iOS users and Rs 900 per month for Android consumers. If you use the web-based services, you must pay Rs 650 per month.
“We’re getting rid of legacy verified checkmarks.” Individuals may sign up for Twitter Blue to stay verified on Twitter,” the firm said in a tweet.
Seeing how badly Twitter Blue is performing, Twitter has adopted some neat little tricks. Firstly, it has decided to grant Blue verified tricks to all deceased celebrities. This includes the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Anthony Bourdain, Kobe Bryant etc.
Next up, Musk started paying for the Twitter Blue subscription of three Twitter users – Actor William Shatner, author Stephen King, and basketball legend LeBron James. Musk has also decided to let people who have over a million followers to keep their verified badges.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Chris Messina, inventor of hashtags and how it is used on the internet, leaves Twitter over verification
Chris Messina, the man who invented the hashtag and how it is used on the internet has decided to leave Twitter, after conveying that he is dissatisfied with the way Twitter handled the whole verification business.
Elon Musk hides ‘w’ on Twitter sign at San Francisco HQ making it ‘Titter’
In April 2022, Musk had conducted a poll asking his followers if he should change the name of the microblogging site. He has also previously joked about naming the company ‘Titter’
After US' NPR, Canadian public broadcaster CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded' label
'In the case of CBC/Radio-Canada this labeling is untrue and deceptive,' the broadcaster said. While CBC is publicly funded, it said its editorial independence is protected under Canadian broadcasting law