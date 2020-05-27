You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $346 million ahead of debut astronaut mission

World Reuters May 27, 2020 00:15:49 IST

Elon Musks SpaceX raises 6 million ahead of debut astronaut mission

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Tuesday that it raised $346.2 million in a new round of funding, a day before it launches two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

The private rocket company's launch of its first crewed mission on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will put an end to the U.S. space agency's nine-year hiatus in human spaceflight.

The launch, which will be attended by President Donald Trump, is crucial for Musk, SpaceX and NASA.

A successful flight will mark a milestone in the quest to produce reusable spacecraft that can make space travel more affordable. Musk is the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc.

Including the latest round, the company has raised more than $567 million and is valued at about $36 billion, according to a CNBC report.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 00:15:49 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 26 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 26 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres