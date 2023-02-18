Billionaire Elon Musk has been in the news ever since he took over as the Twitter chief. He continues to remain an active Twitter user and often expresses his views about the microblogging platform and the advancements in the field of technology. With that said, Musk who is known for his innovative and dynamic, is trending yet again. The reason- one of his old interviews. Dating back to 1998, the video shows the Tesla owner speaking about the future of the internet. At a time when the internet was still very new for people, Musk was among the few ones who visualised it becoming a dynamic space in the coming future.

While defining the internet in his own words, Musk called it a ‘super-set’ of all media, further adding that it is the “be-all and end-all of media.”

Further speaking about the future of the internet, he predicted that all media forms including print, broadcast, and radio will fold into the internet. “And what the internet amounts to is that it’s the first two-way communication that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see. I think it’s gonna revolutionise all traditional media,” he further predicted.

Take a look:

.@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day. pic.twitter.com/h6wxGkzrSG — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 17, 2023

The video was shared by the Twitter handle of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley with a caption that reads, “Elon Musk explains the internet back in the day.” While social media can’t help but agree with the Twitter chief’s views from the 90s, Musk himself also reacted to the clip.Taking to the comment section, he wrote, “Whoa, ancient times! When was that?”

On the other hand, many other social media users also reacted to the footage and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “He was absolutely right about this. A true visionary”, while another remarked, “Completely accurate.” “This must have been the early 1990s I would guess? Amazing insight by Elon Musk,” an individual commented.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.