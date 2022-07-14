Elon Musk's old business card goes viral, here is how he reacted

World

Elon Musk's first venture Zip2 was launched in 1995. Well, who had thought that the company would make him a millionaire. After running it for a few years, Musk decided to sell the company to Compaq for about $300 million in 1999

Tech billionaire Elon Musk always manages to stay in limelight. Whether it was his multi-billion dollar Twitter deal or his thought of colonisation on Mars, the Tesla CEO has always been a topic of discussion. From automotive and energy company Tesla to neurotechnology company Neuralink Corporation and American aerospace company SpaceX, he acts as the CEO for different organisations.

And now, his visiting card from the first company he ever started has gone viral on social media. The company was called Zip2 and generated online city guides for newspapers.

The picture of the visiting card was tweeted by a user that goes by the name of DogeDesigner. Tagging the Tesla CEO, he wrote, "Elon Musk's Business Card from 1995."

Much to everyone’s surprise, the tweet received a reply from Musk and he wrote, “Ancient times”.

The tweet has got more than 48,000 likes while Musk’s reply received more 60,000 likes so far.

Reacting to it, a user wrote that Musk had come a long way.

Another wrote that Musk was an ancient with future ideas.

A user appreciated the business card because that was probably the first one Musk had, he commented.

One even remarked that she tried calling this number but could not get through and asked for a WhatsApp number instead.

Musk was recently in news for pulling out of the $44 billion-worth Twitter deal. His aim was to transform the micro-blogging site to uphold free speech. However, the Tesla CEO recently flipped on the deal and gave a statement that Twitter was not providing accurate details on fake and spam accounts on the platform.

