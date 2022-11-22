New Delhi: Elon Musk, who has become pretty active on Twitter after acquiring the micro-blogging site, has now put forward a message for all the ‘judgy’ people aka critics. For the unversed Musk has been facing severe backlash and criticism for his way of handling Twitter.

A number of people who have been laid off by the industry mogul have been sharing their unpleasant stint working under him, leading to a scurry of disapproving tweets online.

Musk has now apparently put out a message for all the judgmental people questioning his way of doing things in Twitter. Taking to the micor-blogging site, he posted, “Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u.”

In a separate tweet, he simply wrote “Namaste”, followed by a folded hands emoji.

Indians reacted to the tweet with hilarious responses and memes.

“Naughty Musk sanskar dikhate hue” (Naughty Musk showcasing his ethics), said one user while another said, “Looks like Indians on your team are teaching you well!”

“I still won’t pay you $8. Namaste,” shared a third, while a fourth commented, “Elon Musk actually used #Namaste to beg Haters to not return to Twitter.”

Here’s how people commented:

Namaste🙏 @elonmusk

अभिवादनशीलस्य नित्यं वृद्धोपसेविनः।

चत्वारि तस्य वर्धन्ते आयुर्विद्या यशो बलम।।

Ancient Indian wisdom says 4 things of life accrue for those who respect the elderly - Life span, wisdom, fame & power. pic.twitter.com/jauYI4XICH — Rakesh Tiwari IFS (@RakeshTiwariIFS) November 22, 2022

I still won't pay you $8. Namaste 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G1bVrUS4hw — KeepitDope_Suv (@_JoshNeverStops) November 21, 2022

Namaste is not “asking for forgiveness”, its just “howdy”. — Prateek Kapoor (@drsaab_pk) November 21, 2022

Looks like Indians on your team are teaching you well! 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@DcWalaDesi) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk has also announced that he is holding the relaunch of Blue Verified, citing fake accounts.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organisations than individuals," he tweeted.

Also Read: 'Namaste': Why Elon Musk is 'wooing' India after Twitter acquisition

It is also being reported that Musk laid off more Twitter Inc. workers from the sales side of the social network's business beginning late on Sunday, further trimming a staff that is already on decline. This comes after last week he had said workers had to commit to more 'hardcore' verison of the company or leave. Reports say that sales employees signed on to his vision in greater numbers than workers on the technical side, which saw mass resignations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.