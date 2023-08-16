World

Elon Musk's 'I joked on X about fighting Zuck' induces meme-fest

Just two days ago, Zuck wrote a cryptic post on Threads that hinted at his withdrawal from the fight. He mentioned Musk's unserious behaviour and announced that it's time to move on

FP Trending Last Updated:August 16, 2023 13:04:49 IST
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Giving yet another blow to the much-awaited cage fight with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, known as ‘Zuck’, Tesla CEO Elon Musk accepted that he was only joking about the issue. A war of words broke out among the technology billionaires as reports about Twitter’s (rebranded as X) rival emerged. With Meta’s launch of Threads in July, the heated exchange reached a new level.

Based on the verbal spat, it was Musk, 39, who challenged the Meta owner to the mixed martial arts fight. Zuck, 52, while accepting the challenge, asked for the fight venue by posting a ‘Send me the location’ along with the screenshot of Musk’s tweet. The X-owner, however, accused Zuck of not accepting the duel.

Interestingly, Musk has now announced that, in the recap of the events, he joked about the fight to begin with. He captioned the post, “Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck.”

Check out Musk’s post:

The post amassed over 2.65 crore views. It garnered over 1.8 lakh likes and counting.

Check out some of the responses to the post below:

One user wrote, “I’ve got the perfect place for you guys.”

“If he backs out, I’ll take his spot. Name the place uncle Elon,” asked another.

A user commented, “Bottom line: You chickened out. SAD!”

“Elon trains only with the best,” said another.

Tesla CEO’s post also sparked a meme-fest on microblogging site X with Internet users indulging in a laughing spree over the issue.

Check out some of the memes below:

Just two days ago, Zuck wrote a cryptic post on Threads that hinted at his withdrawal from the fight. He wrote, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.” In addition, he mentioned other facts associated with the proceedings. He concluded the post by saying, “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Check out the post on Threads:

https://www.threads.net/@zuck/post/Cv5CV3-rMKb

Several users commented on Zuck’s post.

“Fair!” said one user. Another commented, “Elon is a cuck. No surprise here.” “He knew he was about to lose,” remarked a user.

As per reports, the verbal spat was kicked off after Musk replied to a thread on microblogging site X. He wrote, “I’m up for a cage match if he (Zuck) is lol.”

Published on: August 16, 2023 13:04:49 IST

