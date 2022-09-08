Elon Musk weighs on theory of Hans Niemann using 'vibrating anal beads' in Chess Championship

Now, jumping on the bandwagon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed on the conspiracy theory. In a recent interview, Hans has said that in order to prove himself innocent, the American player was prepared to play “naked”

After being awarded the Grandmaster title by FIDE, 19-year-old American chess master Hans Niemann is currently the source of the biggest scandal in chess since 2006. This is after the American chess player has been accused of cheating ever since the world champion Magnus Carlsen called it quits to the $500,000 Sinquefield Cup, after losing a game to the 19-year-old on 4 September.

Even many theories are making rounds on the internet that says Hans has cheated in the tournament using wireless anal beads, which aid him by vibrating the correct moves. Now, jumping on the bandwagon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed on the conspiracy theory.

Taking it to his Twitter account, Chief Engineer at SpaceX suggested that the top chess player has cheated using vibrating anal breading.

This is after a Twitter user posted a video of a content creator giving his views on Hans using wireless anal beads. While posting the video, which has taken the internet by storm, the user wrote, “Currently obsessed with the notion that Hans Niemann has been cheating at the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament using wireless anal beads that vibrate him the correct moves.”

Now re-sharing the viral post, Musk quoted the German Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s quote. The Tesla CEO tweeted, “Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in your butt)” – Schopenhauer.”

Despite all the claims buzzing over the internet, Hans broke his silence by admitting that he cheated by using computer assistance when playing online as a child, but denied any such wrongdoings at this tournament.

In a recent interview on 6 September, Hans said that in order to prove himself innocent, the American player was prepared to play “naked”. The Guardian quoted Hans as saying, “If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don’t care. Because I know I am clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care.”