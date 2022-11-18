At the time when billionaire Elon Musk has been facing divided reactions from the internet ever since he took over Twitter as the new owner, things seem to have been going through several changes while he continues to be roasted on social media for the recent changes in the company. In the latest, the Tesla CEO was brutally roasted by projecting ‘Anti-Musk’ messages on the exterior wall of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Pictures and videos of the building with several trolling messages were shared widely on social media.

While the person behind such activities is not yet known, the messages are quite similar to the ones previously projected by a self-proclaimed projection activist on 7 November.

Take a look:

Oh shit lol. Twitter HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/wAmL4PUZkU — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 18, 2022

Someone is projecting multiple messages onto Twitter headquarters building in SF from a neighboring building. pic.twitter.com/VuFqLvDyxT — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) November 18, 2022



Speaking about the different projected messages, the pictures and videos show taunts like “Musk’s hellscape”, “StopToxicTwitter”, “bankruptcy baby”, “launching to bankruptcy”, “supreme parasite”, “petulant pimple”, “apartheid profiteer”, “space Karen”, and “mediocre manchild.”

As claimed by an NBC Bay Area reporter, the messages were projected by someone living across the street who calls himself a “projection activist.” While these pictures have indeed left the internet amused, the recent developments have seemingly got Musk’s attention who took to Twitter and wrote, “And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol. Let that sink in…”

Users also took to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions.

Check some reactions:

This was by far the best one! — Anonymous (@anonymous_0033) November 18, 2022

SPACE KAREN. THATS THE ONE GUYS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Max Lauren ✨🌈📽 (@Maxielaurenbaum) November 18, 2022

SPACE KAREN 💀💀💀 — brynne ridley (@BrynneRidley) November 18, 2022

#SpaceKaren needs to trend — The AhbalOrian (@Theahbal) November 18, 2022

All looks pretty accurate. My favorites are “worthless billionaire,” “mediocre manchild,” and “space Karen.” — See DeForest 🇺🇦🌻 (@SeeDeForest) November 18, 2022



Elon Musk’s ultimatum triggers multiple resignations

Notably, a fresh wave of reactions has started coming in after Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to all Twitter employees to commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or to leave. Well, some did oblige, a huge number of employees submitted their resignations further prompting the company to temporarily close its office.

This comes at a time when Musk has already fired half of the staff along with other changes including scrapping the work-from-home policy and further imposing long hours.

While he attempts to bring major changes to the microblogging platforms, the decisions have caused more chaos and delays.

