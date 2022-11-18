World

Elon Musk trolled with 'hate' messages projected on Twitter's San Francisco HQ, check

Videos and pictures of the building have gone viral showing several anti-Musk messages.

FP Trending November 18, 2022 12:44:30 IST
Elon Musk trolled with 'hate' messages projected on Twitter's San Francisco HQ, check

Elon Musk. AP

At the time when billionaire Elon Musk has been facing divided reactions from the internet ever since he took over Twitter as the new owner, things seem to have been going through several changes while he continues to be roasted on social media for the recent changes in the company. In the latest, the Tesla CEO was brutally roasted by projecting ‘Anti-Musk’ messages on the exterior wall of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Pictures and videos of the building with several trolling messages were shared widely on social media.

While the person behind such activities is not yet known, the messages are quite similar to the ones previously projected by a self-proclaimed projection activist on 7 November.

Take a look:


Speaking about the different projected messages, the pictures and videos show taunts like “Musk’s hellscape”, “StopToxicTwitter”, “bankruptcy baby”, “launching to bankruptcy”, “supreme parasite”, “petulant pimple”, “apartheid profiteer”, “space Karen”, and “mediocre manchild.”

As claimed by an NBC Bay Area reporter, the messages were projected by someone living across the street who calls himself a “projection activist.” While these pictures have indeed left the internet amused, the recent developments have seemingly got Musk’s attention who took to Twitter and wrote, “And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol. Let that sink in…”

Users also took to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions.

Check some reactions:


Elon Musk’s ultimatum triggers multiple resignations

Notably, a fresh wave of reactions has started coming in after Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to all Twitter employees to commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or to leave. Well, some did oblige, a huge number of employees submitted their resignations further prompting the company to temporarily close its office.

This comes at a time when Musk has already fired half of the staff along with other changes including scrapping the work-from-home policy and further imposing long hours.

While he attempts to bring major changes to the microblogging platforms, the decisions have caused more chaos and delays.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 18, 2022 12:44:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Man finds damaged car with a 'sorry' note and $100 at Disney World; post goes viral
World

Man finds damaged car with a 'sorry' note and $100 at Disney World; post goes viral

The man came out of the Hanson show to find his car in a damaged state a few days back

Viral: Chef from Singapore sets up food stall on Mohali streets, sells tasty Punjabi delicacies
India

Viral: Chef from Singapore sets up food stall on Mohali streets, sells tasty Punjabi delicacies

Located in Sector 91 of Mohali, Punjab, the woman entrepreneur is running her food stall single-handedly where she sells delicious Punjabi food items

USA's highest roller coaster will definitely give you some thrills; watch
World

USA's highest roller coaster will definitely give you some thrills; watch

The thrilling video of the rollercoaster has gone viral and will definitely grab the attention of adventure seekers.