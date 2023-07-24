As the world seems divided over the two most-anticipated movies, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, released on 21 July, Elon Musk has something to say about the latter. On Twitter, the 52-year-old CEO of Tesla Motors shared a picture of a packed hall watching Oppenheimer but there’s a catch. The highlight of the photo is a man’s hand holding a phone and scrolling TikTok videos on his phone during the biopic’s screening. The picture was captioned: “This Oppenheimer movie is way too long.” A biographical thriller, the 3-hour-long film is based on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer’s work on the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Check out Musk’s Twitter post:

Uploaded a day ago, the post has over 56.6 million views. It garnered 4.32 lakh likes.

The Space X founder’s tweet prompted fans to comment on their perception of the movie. The post was originally shared by Twitter user Eric Zhu. Talking about Musk’s share, Zhu said: “Bro, you robbed me of ad revenue.”

One user wrote: “Elon Musk. You got used to TikTok too much bro.”

“Left early,” said another.

A user suggested: “Rather go to #Barbie.”

“The population is facing attention deficit issues,” said another.

On the contrary, users who enjoyed the movie said: “It was amazing. Best three hours I have spent in a long time. To think that God’s revenge against Hitler was to have Jews develop that weapon. Justice. Although they didn’t get to use it on Germany which they sure as hell deserved, they did against the Japanese who also richly deserved it.”

Nolan’s epic biopic about ‘the father of the atomic bomb’ has received amazing reviews from audiences and critics alike. According to Hindustan Times, the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92 per cent score (as of 20 July). WTW’s Oppenheimer review joins that acclaim, describing the movie as Nolan’s “magnum opus.”

According to Outlook India, the Cillian Murphy starrer is performing better than Barbie. While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film opened with Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office, Murphy’s film minted Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1. As per Variety magazine’s report, Christopher Nolan’s historical drama collected $93.7 million from 78 markets for a worldwide tally of $174 million.