Elon Musk says, 'can no longer support Democrats, will vote Republicans'; here's why

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," billionaire Elon Musk tweeted.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

In a tweet before this, Musk warned that political attacks on him will "escalate dramatically" in the coming months.

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk's latest post comes with days after he during an appearance on the "All In" podcast revealed his plan to vote Republican in upcoming elections.

"I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election I will," Musk had said.

Musk has been quite active in criticising the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles.

The posts slamming Democrats, comes after weeks of heated debate over his planned Twitter takeover – with left-leaning experts and lawmakers including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York among those who have slammed the move.

For the unversed, making announcement of buying Twitter, Musk last month said that he would reverse ban put by the micro-blogging site on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, when he buys the social media platform. He also said Twitter is far-left-biased because it is headquartered in California.

