After basking in the success of his existing ventures, Tesla and SpaceX, billionaire Elon Musk has now started another venture and further launched his own brand of perfume on Wednesday. As informed by the Tesla founder himself, the perfume named ‘Burnt Hair’ can be purchased from The Boring Company on their website, the link of which he also shared on Twitter. Musk while sharing the information also claimed the perfume to be the ‘finest fragrance on the earth.’

In a series of tweets, the Tesla founder also shared a picture of the perfume which shows a sleek tiny red coloured bottle with the name ‘Burnt Hair’ penned in a silver cursive font and also with ‘SINGED’ written in bold beneath it.

Check the tweet:



In his following tweets, he went on to add more details about the product stating that one can purchase the perfume with the help of cryptocurrency, Dogecoin and that it is an Omni-gender product. In addition to these, Musk in many other tweets also went on to share updates about the sale of the perfume as thousands of bottles were already sold within hours of launch.

Changing his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’, he also gave a brief insight on what inspired him to start the business as he tweeted, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”

In the meantime, as the product is now out for sale, the website has also listed it in an engaging and appealing manner with these product descriptions:

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work”

“Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport”

A bottle of the perfume presently costs $100 USD translating to Rs 8,400 in Indian currency.

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk’s perfume launch

Following the launch of the perfume by Elon Musk, several social media users took to the comment section and shared their views. Many also cracked jokes about the product. A user while tweeting on the same said, “Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer-generated characters…”

Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you. — Steve🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿🇺🇸 (@heisenberg6771) October 12, 2022



Another user replied to Musk’s tweet and wrote, “No hairline? No problem! I know where I’ll be spraying my burnt hair.”

Check some reactions:

No hairline? No problem! I know where I’ll be spraying my burnt hair 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/HwkfO4i2Aq — Leo (@Sup_Its_Leo) October 12, 2022

Elon: builds Tesla which helps reduce reliance on oil; builds SpaceX and revolutionizes space travel; builds Boring Company to reduce above ground traffic; builds Neuralink to help those with disabilities. This guy: dO SoMeThInG uSeFul — The Governor’s Hat (@GovernorHat) October 12, 2022

Purchased 🤪 WTF did I just buy? pic.twitter.com/xmUyr2qm1U — Matthew Lucas (@BigFriendlyRep) October 11, 2022

imagine you buy this and when you get to test it, it literally just smells like burnt hair — serious gemini (@__SeriousGemini) October 11, 2022



Musk’s tweet has so far received over 45,000 likes and has been retweeted several times.

