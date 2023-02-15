Elon Musk seems to have finally decided on a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Twitter, months after he conducted an online poll to decide whether he should continue as the head of the micro-blogging website or not. While he did not directly say anything about the results, where 10 million users had asked him to step down as Twitter’s CEO, Musk’s latest post suggests he may have taken their words into account just a bit. On Wednesday, 15 February, the billionaire dropped a post revealing Twitter’s new CEO- his dog Floki. The business magnate’s latest endeavour has unleashed a variety of reactions on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Musk shared a photo of his pet Shiba Inu Floki against a piece of cloth depicting a skyline. The dog is wearing a black sweater, with the word CEO written over it. He can be seen sitting in an office chair, while the desk in front of him has a fake laptop with the Twitter logo, some papers with his paw print and name. “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” wrote Musk while sharing the picture.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, the Tesla CEO compared Floki favourably to the previous executive of Twitter. It was unclear whether he meant himself or Parag Agrawal.

So much better than that other guy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Continuing his Twitter thread of Floki’s virtues, Musk mentioned that the new Twitter CEO was “great with numbers” and complimented his fashion sense.

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The news led to the price of meme crypto currencies like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu. As of 2:42 pm, the price of Dogecoin was $0.08636, up by 6.07 percent in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketcap. Shiba Inu gained 4.61 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001288 while Floki Inu zoomed 42.02 percent to $0.00003123.

The post garnered attention immediately, with users responding with a variety of witticisms and puns. “I guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job,” wrote one person.

i guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job 🤣 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 15, 2023

Referring to Musk reportedly firing an engineer after his reach on the platform declined, one individual asked how the new CEO’s reach was.

But what kind of traction are his tweets getting? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 15, 2023

Some users saw Floki as a “watchdog”.

Nothing wrong in it as I see him as a watchdog ! — Manoj Malayanil (@mmalayanil) February 15, 2023

Many welcomed the new ‘Chief Executive Wooficer’.

Chief Executive Wooficer! 🐶 — Joshua Streitz (@joshuastreitz) February 15, 2023

The billionaire’s post has garnered over 25 million views so far and over 360,000 likes. What are your thoughts on this announcement by Elon Musk?

