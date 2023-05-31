Elon Musk, industry ministry discuss 'new energy vehicles' during China visit

Elon Musk and China’s industry minister met to discuss new energy vehicle development. Wednesday, a day after the Tesla CEO went to Beijing and stated his intention to develop his company in the world’s second-largest economy.

The eccentric billionaire, one of the world’s wealthiest men, is visiting China for the first time in more than three years.

He met with Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss “the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles,” according to a readout from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

It did not provide any other information. Tesla spokespeople did not reply to AFP inquiries on Musk’s travel plans.

According to a foreign ministry readout, Musk has substantial economic interests in China and told foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday that his company was “willing to continue to expand its business in China.”

Tesla’s CEO was greeted in Beijing on Tuesday with a 16-course supper that featured shellfish, New Zealand lamb and classic Beijing-style soybean paste noodles, according to Chinese media.

China is the world’s largest electric car market, and Tesla said in April that it will construct a second enormous facility in Shanghai, its second in the city following the Gigafactory, which opened in 2019.

Musk also underlined his objection to an economic “decoupling” between China and the United States at his meeting with Qin on Tuesday, according to Beijing.

“The interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like conjoined twins, who are inseparable from each other,” Musk added.

Musk’s extensive business ties to China have raised eyebrows in Washington, with President Joe Biden saying in November that the executive’s links to foreign countries were “worthy” of scrutiny.

And he has caused controversy by suggesting the self-ruled island of Taiwan should become part of China — a stance welcomed by Chinese officials but which deeply angered Taiwan.

Critics point to the industrial ties linking Musk to China, which has increasingly fraught ties with Washington.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday that the country welcomed visits by international executives “to better understand China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation”.

