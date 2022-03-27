Elon Musk hints at launching new social media platform; says 'giving serious thought' to it

The development comes after the Tesla and SpaceX founder on Friday posted a poll on Twitter asking other to vote on whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday that he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk tweeted in response to another user's question whether he considers building a new social media platform, which would consist of an open-source algorithm and on which free speech would be given top priority.

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

On Friday, Musk posted a poll to his Twitter account, asking other users to vote whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle. Over 2 million users participated in the poll, with 70.4 per cent responding negatively.