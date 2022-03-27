Elon Musk hints at launching new social media platform; says 'giving serious thought' to it
The development comes after the Tesla and SpaceX founder on Friday posted a poll on Twitter asking other to vote on whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday that he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm.
Is a new platform needed?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022
On Friday, Musk posted a poll to his Twitter account, asking other users to vote whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle. Over 2 million users participated in the poll, with 70.4 per cent responding negatively.
Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.
Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022
