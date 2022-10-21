Elon Musk has hilarious reply on being quizzed if he named COVID variants

Do you remember the time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk named his and Canadian singer Grimes’ baby X AE A-12 Musk? There is no denying the fact that Musk left millions on the internet questioning his thinking behind the same. Well, keeping that in mind, Musk was recently asked if he was behind naming a few COVID variants. Now, we all know that time and again, Tesla honcho has impressed the internet with his witty and quirky posts. The SpaceX chief makes sure to indulge himself in all the happenings across the globe, and often has hilarious takes on different scenarios. Therefore, when Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, quizzed Musk if he gave these unusual names to new variants of coronavirus, Musk stole the limelight and left the internet in splits with his response.

It all began with Billy sharing the screenshot of a news report that named a few variants that “could fuel a winter surge.” While attaching the screenshot, Billy jokingly wrote in the caption, “Did Elon Musk name these new COVID variants.” Although the post garnered responses from several tech billionaires, Musk stole the show with his reply. Channeling his inner wittiness, Musk responded to Billy by commenting, “Definitely giving me kid naming ideas,” and ended with a laughing emoticon. Billy even acknowledged Musk’s response and taking to the comments section of his tweet, dropped two laughing emoticons.

Definitely giving me kid naming ideas 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

🤣🤣 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 19, 2022



Witnessing their conversation, the internet was left in splits. Apart from the comments section being swamped with laughing emoticons, the exchange of words also sparked a meme fest.



One user commented, “Elon, without a doubt, no hesitation, name your next son $SER.”

Elon, without a doubt, no hesitation, name your next son $SER — Austin Nigel (@AustinNigell) October 19, 2022



So far the post has garnered more than 43,000 likes and has been retweeted over a thousand times.

The issue goes back to 2020 when Musk and Grimes had named their baby X AE A-12 Musk. After twitter bombarded the couple with memes and questions over how to pronounce the name, Grimes took the platform to explain and revealed that AE was her “elven spelling” of AI (for artificial intelligence) and “X” stands for “the unknown variable”. Next, “A-12”, is supposed to be a precursor to the aircraft SR-71, which she and Musk love because it is “great in battle but non-violent”. The reason behind using AE was Grimes’ latest album 4 AEM. She also revealed Archangel is her favourite song.

