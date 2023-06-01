Elon Musk greeted with 16-course lavish meal, hailed as 'Brother Ma' during China trip

During his trip to China, Elon Musk was showered with admiration through lavish meals, gushing praise, and memes referring to him as “Comrade Musk.” The Tesla CEO is widely admired in China, and the company’s electric vehicles have become very popular in the country.

Images of an extravagant 16-course dinner menu prepared for Musk’s arrival, featuring seafood, New Zealand lamb, and traditional Beijing-style noodles, quickly became viral, reported AFP. Some users seized the opportunity to jest about strained relations between the United States and China, highlighting Musk’s warm welcome in contrast to diplomatic tensions.

Musk’s visit garnered significant attention on Chinese social media platforms, with hashtags related to his trip accumulating billions of views on Weibo. Upon arriving in Beijing, Musk held meetings with top ministers and commended China’s vitality and potential. He then visited Shanghai, where Tesla has a large manufacturing base, before departing the city on Thursday.

A humorous meme circulating on Weibo portrayed Musk as “Comrade Musk,” standing behind a podium adorned with Chinese flags while suited officials applauded in the background, reported AFP.

However, some users pointed out a post made by a Tesla vice president after midnight, showing Musk posing with hundreds of workers in Shanghai.

This drew criticism, as it was seen as outdated to keep employees working late into the night solely for photo opportunities. Such sentiments reflect the growing discontent among Chinese tech workers regarding long hours and high-stress company cultures.

In summary, Elon Musk’s visit to China was marked by admiration, extravagant meals, and humorous memes. While his presence was warmly received by many, it also sparked discussions about China’s education system, diplomatic relations, and labor practices within the tech industry.

