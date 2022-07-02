Elon Musk ends Twitter hiatus after 'feeling bored', shares photo of himself with Pope
Elon Musk is back on Twitter. The billionaire broke his 10-day hiatus from the social media platform with a string of posts, including one featuring Pope Francis.
Musk took to Twitter to pay tribute to Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade, who passed away at the age of 23 due to cancer. The Tesla CEO posted a picture featuring a quote from a popular video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog. "If you leave your game, stay safe, stay alert, and what ever you do, DON'T DIE, because if you die outside your own, game you don't regenerate, EVER! Game Over!"
In another post shortly after, Musk shared that he was “Feeling… perhaps… a little bored?” What followed was a picture of the entrepreneur with the Pope.
The world’s richest man posted a photo of him and four of his children posing with the Pope. “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk wrote. Notably, his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was not present in the image. Formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, the 18-year-old was recently granted permission by a court to change her name in accordance with her gender. In documents filed in the court, she wrote that she does not wish to be related to Musk in any way.
The SpaceX head also shared a throwback photo of himself with ex- wife Talulah Riley, when the couple was in Venice on his 40th birthday. The picture featured Musk and Riley wearing costumes and ballroom masks. "Venice, a site of Great Remembrance,” was the caption.
Musk had made headlines last month after he admitted that there were 'a few unresolved matters' in his bid to buy Twitter. The social media platform had unanimously endorsed Musk's bid on 21 June and recommended shareholders to approve the sale.
On Friday, a Bloomberg report stated that the Tesla CEO and other billionaires had collectively lost $1.4 trillion in the first six months of 2022. Musk saw his fortunes plummet by $62 billion in the period.
