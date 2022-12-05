Elon Musk claims assassination risk, defends right to free speech

New Delhi: Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has claimed that he may face an assassination attempt. During an interaction on social media, the Tesla owner said that he is in “great danger” that someone will shoot him or something bad will happen to him.

Despite this, Elon Musk said during a two-hour audio chat on Twitter Spaces that he would “love to go to a parade of open cars.”

“If I say frankly, the risk of something bad happening to me or getting shot is very high. If you want to kill someone, it is not that difficult, so I would hope that no one would want to do that.” And nothing like this should happen to me, but there is danger,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to talk about his future plans and the need for free speech.

“Ultimately, we want a future where we are not pressured. Where our voices are not stifled. And we can say what we want to say without fear,” he said.

“As long as you are not harming anyone, you should have the freedom to say what you want,” the billionaire tech businessman added.

Elon Musk also said that in history, “freedom of speech was not common. We have fought a lot to get it

because it is rare, it does not come by itself.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.