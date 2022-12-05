Elon Musk claims assassination risk, defends right to free speech
Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to talk about his future plans and the need for free speech
New Delhi: Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has claimed that he may face an assassination attempt. During an interaction on social media, the Tesla owner said that he is in “great danger” that someone will shoot him or something bad will happen to him.
Despite this, Elon Musk said during a two-hour audio chat on Twitter Spaces that he would “love to go to a parade of open cars.”
“If I say frankly, the risk of something bad happening to me or getting shot is very high. If you want to kill someone, it is not that difficult, so I would hope that no one would want to do that.” And nothing like this should happen to me, but there is danger,” Elon Musk said.
Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to talk about his future plans and the need for free speech.
“Ultimately, we want a future where we are not pressured. Where our voices are not stifled. And we can say what we want to say without fear,” he said.
“As long as you are not harming anyone, you should have the freedom to say what you want,” the billionaire tech businessman added.
Elon Musk also said that in history, “freedom of speech was not common. We have fought a lot to get it
because it is rare, it does not come by itself.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk lampoons Joe Biden day after releasing 'Twitter Files', chides President to buy Tesla
Biden recently announced the release of the first round of funding for a nationwide EV charging network, financing the construction of stations in over 35 states
You may now soon be able to write longer tweets, increasing word limit to 1000 characters 'on to-do list': Elon Musk
Musk has shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit on a number of occasions since his takeover of the platform
More new users signing up, hate speech and fake profiles going down on Twitter: Elon Musk shares stats
According to data gathered by Musk, after his takeover, Twitter has been performing better on all indicators that had been subject to criticism from detractors