Elon Musk chucks ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts for ‘Stay at Work’ merchandise

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has introduced ‘Stay at Work’ t-shirts on Thursday as Twitter’s “awesome new merche”, a reflection of a paradigm-shift in the workplace culture of Twitter under a new leadership.

Awesome new Twitter merch! pic.twitter.com/zqdL9xGRuR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Musk has been facing a wave of criticism for mocking the ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts associated with coloured employees at Twitter. He had tweeted a 12-second video of a closet filled with these t-shirts at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday.

In the video shared by Tesla and Space-X founder, a person can be seen holding a #StayWoke printed black t-shirt. As the camera pans, lots of similar black and blue t-shirts can be seen in the compartments of a closet.

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

“Stay Woke” t-shirts were made in 2016 to support “The Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) movement and were endorsed by Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey at conferences. The term woke is used for a person aware of the injustices around them

Earlier, Musk has reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump, which was banned aftermath of the US Capitol Violence in January last year.

The billionaire entrepreneurs who took over Twitter last month has sacked half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, axed executives and engineers who disagreed with him and finally imposed an ultimatum: work “extremely hardcore” or leave.

After snapping up Twitter, one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies, Elon Musk swiftly introduced his no-holds-barred work ethic, setting up a bitter culture clash with thousands of workers who still believed in the platform’s higher mission, as per a report by news agency AFP.

