World

Elon Musk brags about lifting '45 lb weights' before cage fight, Zuckerberg says 'not holding breath'

Adding an element of curiosity before the fight, Musk recently conducted a live stream, where he was seen weightlifting. While lifting a dumbbell, he said, 'This is me curling a 45, so there you go'

Shivam Verma Last Updated:August 07, 2023 15:01:48 IST
Elon Musk brags about lifting '45 lb weights' before cage fight, Zuckerberg says 'not holding breath'

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced that his proposed fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on social media platform X. Adding an element of curiosity before the fight, Musk recently conducted a live stream, where he was seen weightlifting. While lifting a dumbbell, he said, “This is me curling a 45, so there you go.”

Related Articles

Elon

Elon Musk's Twitter rebranding may not work out, Microsoft, Meta own several trademarks of ‘X’

Elon

Elon Musk says Oppenheimer 'way too long', tweets man's side scrolling during show clip

Musk in another tweet said that he was doing a quick workout while testing his products. He also mentioned that he builds muscle fast.

“Product testing & working out kills two birds with one stone! I swing one of the 45 lb weights for a kettle bell workout,” Musk said.

Zuckerberg shared on the Threads app that he was prepared for the fight, though he hadn’t received confirmation from Musk.

“I’m all set today. I initially proposed August 26 in response to his challenge, but he hasn’t confirmed it. Not holding my breath,” he wrote on Sunday.

Musk added to the uncertainty by tweeting on Monday that he might require surgery before the fight due to neck and upper back issues.

Following Musk’s statement that the proposed fight would be streamed on his platform with proceeds benefiting veterans’ charity, Zuckerberg said, “Shouldn’t we opt for a more dependable platform that can genuinely raise funds for charity?”

If the fight happens, Zuckerberg may hold the upper hand: he embraced Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 pandemic, winning his inaugural local tournament in California in May.

“I have a great passion for this sport and will continue to compete with dedicated practitioners, regardless of the outcome here,” Zuckerberg stated on Sunday evening.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 07, 2023 14:54:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tesla In India: Elon Musk’s EV company sets up shop in India, leases office space in Pune
World

Tesla In India: Elon Musk’s EV company sets up shop in India, leases office space in Pune

Tesla's Indian chapter Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd, have recently leased office space in Pune's Panchshil Business Park. The office space covers 5,850 square feet and has a monthly rent of Rs 11.65 lakh and a security deposit of Rs 34.95 lakh for a 60-month lease period

Elon Musk to arm-twist businesses on X, brands need to spend $1000/month on ads or lose verified status
World

Elon Musk to arm-twist businesses on X, brands need to spend $1000/month on ads or lose verified status

Elon Musk wants to arm-twist brands and businesses in to advertising on the platform, and is coming up with a policy that will take away the golden tick or verified status of brands if they don't spend $1000 a month on ads, on top of the $1000 for the verified badge

Elon Musk, X, stole the handle ‘@X’ from a photographer to rebrand Twitter, gave no compensation
World

Elon Musk, X, stole the handle ‘@X’ from a photographer to rebrand Twitter, gave no compensation

Elon Musk and his team forcibly took away the handle '@x' from a photographer, who had set up the account in 2007, without informing or paying them. Once he made some noise about it, he was given some 'X' branded merchandise after a meeting with X's staff