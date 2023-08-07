Elon Musk brags about lifting '45 lb weights' before cage fight, Zuckerberg says 'not holding breath'

Elon Musk announced that his proposed fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on social media platform X. Adding an element of curiosity before the fight, Musk recently conducted a live stream, where he was seen weightlifting. While lifting a dumbbell, he said, “This is me curling a 45, so there you go.”

Musk in another tweet said that he was doing a quick workout while testing his products. He also mentioned that he builds muscle fast.

“Product testing & working out kills two birds with one stone! I swing one of the 45 lb weights for a kettle bell workout,” Musk said.

Aiming to get to 50 pound free weights this week. I build muscle fast. Physical endurance is my weak spot, so I’m aiming to make this quick. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg shared on the Threads app that he was prepared for the fight, though he hadn’t received confirmation from Musk.

“I’m all set today. I initially proposed August 26 in response to his challenge, but he hasn’t confirmed it. Not holding my breath,” he wrote on Sunday.

NEWS: Zuck states he is ready to fight this month but has not heard back from @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/fUUzkJwX2i — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 7, 2023

Musk added to the uncertainty by tweeting on Monday that he might require surgery before the fight due to neck and upper back issues.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Following Musk’s statement that the proposed fight would be streamed on his platform with proceeds benefiting veterans’ charity, Zuckerberg said, “Shouldn’t we opt for a more dependable platform that can genuinely raise funds for charity?”

If the fight happens, Zuckerberg may hold the upper hand: he embraced Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 pandemic, winning his inaugural local tournament in California in May.

“I have a great passion for this sport and will continue to compete with dedicated practitioners, regardless of the outcome here,” Zuckerberg stated on Sunday evening.

With inputs from agencies