Elon Musk announces Tesla Cybertruck delivery from either Q2 or Q3 of 2023

Elon Musk announced on a conference call with investors Wednesday that Tesla will hold a delivery event for its long-delayed Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023.

After more than three years, Cybertruck manufacturing is slated to begin this summer — though Musk has stated that bulk production would not begin until next year.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product,” Musk remarked on Wednesday. “It’s not made in the same way that other cars are made.”

One of the primary reasons for the delay might be the company’s decision to construct the Cybertruck out of stainless steel, which is more expensive than steel commonly used in car manufacture. Because of its inclination to bounce back into its original shape, it cannot be stamped into fenders and other pieces. And it necessitates specialised welding procedures, all of which have increased the complexity of the Cybertruck’s manufacture over Tesla’s other cars.

Because of the Cybertruck’s unusual design, even minor components such as windscreen wipers must be custom-made.

Based on the launch of Tesla’s most recent models, namely the Model Y, we may expect Tesla to deliver just a few Cybertrucks during the delivery event, possibly exclusively to Tesla insiders, and months between the ceremony and the start of consumer deliveries.

Things will depend on how nicely the production ramps go.

Prices in the car business have been highly unpredictable over the last four years, particularly in the electric vehicle sector, and Tesla has already acknowledged that the Cybertruck’s price will not be the same as it was announced in 2019.

For the last year, Tesla had been expected to reveal updated specifications and prices for the Cybertruck, but Musk has recently stated that it will not happen until the delivery event in Q3.

Musk previously stated that the Cybertruck would be offered in a new top-of-the-line configuration with quad motors rather than the tri-motor engine that was previously unveiled.

