Eleven killed in suspected arson attack on bar in northern Mexico

Authorities in the state of Sonora reported on Saturday that eleven people were killed in a suspected arson assault on a pub in the border city of San Luis Colorado, Mexico, after an expelled customer set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail.

The suspect was young, male and quite inebriated at the time of the incident in the early hours of Saturday, according to preliminary investigations, according to Sonora state prosecutors. He had already been kicked out of the pub for disrespecting women there.

Then, according to prosecutors in the state that shares a long border with Arizona, he returned and tossed something akin to a Molotov cocktail at the bar’s doors.

The notification further stated that four of the 11 fatalities were women and that four more people were receiving medical attention for their injuries.

It claimed that authorities are working to apprehend the suspect.

