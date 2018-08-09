You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Election Commission of Pakistan to hear case against Imran Khan for publicly stamping his ballot paper

World Asian News International Aug 09, 2018 13:17:55 IST

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday will hear the case against Pakistan prime minister to be Imran Khan for voting in full public view at his NA-53 Islamabad constituency during the general elections last month.

The ECP had taken cognizance of Khan, who violated the electoral code of conduct and sought a written reply for the same on 30 July. Khan's counsel Babar Awan will appear before the electoral body to hear the case, Geo News reported.

File image of PTI chief Imran Khan. AFP

File image of PTI chief Imran Khan. AFP

In a video which was doing rounds on social media, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was caught on camera publicly stamping his ballot paper in the NA-53 constituency in Islamabad.

Khan defeated former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from the NA-53 seat by nearly 49,000 votes. However, the ECP withheld the victory notification, owing to the pending case against the cricketer-turned-politician.

Failure to maintain the secrecy of vote attracts a punishment of six months in jail and a fine of 1,000 Pakistani rupees, according to Section 185 of the Election Act 2017, The Dawn reported.

The PTI party earlier said that Khan did not violate any election rules. Furthermore, it also hit out at the ECP of not discharging its function to curb the spread of unverified media reports.

Pakistan went to polls on 25 July and the PTI had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats, after the ECP released the complete results for 270 of 272 National Assembly (NA) constituencies.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:17 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores