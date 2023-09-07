Election Commission of Pakistan in 'no hurry' to announce poll dates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is in no rush to announce poll dates although it is holding meetings regularly to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies.

According to a report by The News, sources said, “It is unlikely that polling day will be determined any time soon and even before the end of the month as the specific question isn’t on the agenda of the ECP’s meetings as yet.”

They added that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has been working out a way to ensure that the process of delimitation is undertaken in an unquestionable way.

Raja added that committees have been formed to supervise the process and members have been instructed to constitute subordinate committees that should include members whose “integrity cannot be questioned.”

Although the recent series of meetings have proven beneficial as no party has opposed the delimitation process, the question of a timeline for general elections still remains unanswered.

CEC Raja said, “Undue haste will not be exercised during the delimitation process since this is a sensitive issue and provides the basis for the elections.”

The sources have hinted that general elections in Pakistan, which is currently going through an economic slowdown, could be held in the last week of January next year. Currently, the country is being governed by a caretaker government.