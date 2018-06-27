Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

El Chapo's lawyer seeks to downplay drug lord's role in cartel

World Reuters Jun 27, 2018 00:07:33 IST

El Chapo's lawyer seeks to downplay drug lord's role in cartel

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawyer for Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", said Tuesday that he believed U.S. prosecutors had evidence that his client was a mere "lieutenant" in Sinaloa Cartel, not a leader as prosecutors claim.

Lawyer Eduardo Balarezo said at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court that prosecutors had disclosed evidence of statements suggesting Guzman, widely seen as the one-time leader of the international drug trafficking organization, in fact played a lesser role. He said prosecutors should be required to turn over the identities of the people who made those statements.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldbarg, one of the prosecutors, said Guzman's lawyers had not shown that the information would be material to the defense.

Balarezo said he would make a filing under seal with more information about Guzman's planned defense so that U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan could rule on the issue.

Balarezo also argued that the trial, expected to take place later this year, should be moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan, where Guzman is being held, a motion he first made in a court filing in May. He said the heavily guarded motorcade used to transport Guzman across the Brooklyn Bridge would prejudice jurors against Guzman by suggesting that he is dangerous.

Cogan did not rule on that request.

Guzman, 61, has been held in solitary confinement since he was extradited to the United States from Mexico in January 2017.

Mexican authorities captured Guzman and an associate in January 2016 by pulling over a Ford Focus they had stolen, after Guzman had fled through tunnels and drains from a raid on a safe house in northwest Mexico.

Six months earlier, Guzman had escaped through a tunnel from a high-security Mexican prison.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group D - 26 Jun 2018
Nigeria
0:1
Argentina
Match Centre
Group D - 26 Jun 2018
Iceland
0:0
Croatia
Match Centre
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores