MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Eighty-five people were injured on Tuesday, some seriously, when an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed just after takeoff in Mexico's state of Durango, but authorities said nobody died in the accident.

The operator of Durango airport, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte , attributed the crash to bad weather conditions, citing preliminary reports.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Brown)

