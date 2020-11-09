Eight wounded as shooting erupts following argument over dog in Nashville
Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene, are on the lookout for two male suspects and that the investigation is ongoing
Nashville: An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Tennessee. Nashville police said they were looking for two male suspects.
Authorities responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 am Sunday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
The statement said the two suspects began arguing and one of them had a dog with him. The suspect with the dog pulled out a handgun, police said. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire ensued.
Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.
