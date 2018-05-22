You are here:
Eight-month-old baby killed, seven others injured as Pakistani rangers continue shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

World IANS May 22, 2018 10:08:59 IST

Jammu: Pakistani rangers on Tuesday continued shelling on the International border (IB) in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, killing an infant and wounding several others. In all, 30 Border Security Force (BSF) outposts and two dozen villages were affected, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

"People have been advised to remain indoors till the situation returns to normal," a police officer said. All schools close to the IB have been closed.

The Pakistani side is carrying out indiscriminate shelling and firing in Arnia, RS Pura and Ramgarh sectors, the officer said. It started around 7 pm on Monday in Arnia and later extended to the two other sectors.

"The BSF has been retaliating strongly and effectively as intermittent firing exchanges continue in these areas," he added.

Cattle have perished and houses have been damaged in the Pakistani ceasefire violation.

An eight-month-old baby hit by a stray bullet fired from across the border on Saturday succumbed to the injuries on Monday. Six people, including a policeman, a woman and four others, were injured.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 10:08 AM

