Eight killed, 19 injured as bus falls into river in Nepal's Dhading district

Eight people were killed and 19 others injured after a passenger bus on way to Beni from Kathmandu fell into Trishuli river in Dhading district of Nepal on Wednesday.

Eight people dead and 19 injured as a passenger bus en route to Beni from Kathmandu falls into Trishuli river in Dhading District of Nepal, today. The bus met with an accident late in the morning at Gajuri Rural Municipality. 8 people have been confirmed dead while 19 have been… — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Police said the bus met with an accident late in the morning under the jurisdiction of Gajuri Rural Municipality.

“Eight people have been confirmed dead while 19 have been injured. Search operation is underway,” said Chief of Dhading Police SP Gautam Mishra.

Vice Chair of Gajuri Rural Municipality Sharmila Bisural said the bus veered off the road into the Trishuli river near the waterfall of Gajuri.

“Half of the bus is submerged in water,” Bisural added.

An officials said rescuers were able to pull out many of the passengers alive from the wreckage.

The river had been swollen by continuous rainfall during the monsoon season.

Highway accidents in Nepal, which are mostly covered by mountains, are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

With inputs from agencies