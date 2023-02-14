Eight countries to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin

New Delhi: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that eight countries are working together to provide Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

“A consortium of countries including Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands are working together to provide Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine,” Austin said during the opening of the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Tuesday.

“The United States, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands are jointly providing more than 90 T-72 tanks for more armoured power, he said.

Austin also said that the United Kingdom has provided a company of Challenger main battle tanks and has worked with several countries to source more ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders.

Ukraine has urgent requirements in terms of more military aid, said United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, as he also reaffirmed that the United States and NATO allies, in general, were there to support Ukraine over the long haul.

“That shared resolve will sustain Ukraine’s momentum in the weeks ahead,” said Austin at a NATO meeting in Brussels. “The Kremlin is still betting that it can wait us out.”

Portugal to send three Leopard-2 tanks in March

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the first tanks could be sent to Ukraine by the end of March.

Admiral Antonio Silva Ribeiro, the head of the Portuguese armed forces, said last month Portugal that had 37 Leopard 2 tanks available, but local media widely reported that the majority are inoperable.

Kyiv secured pledges from the West to supply main battle tanks to fend off Russia’s full-scale invasion, with Moscowmounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

Norway to donate eight Leopard-2 tanks

Norway’s government said Tuesday it would donate eight of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, quantifying a previous commitment and joining a slew of Western countries to pledge heavier weapons to Ukraine.

“Norway will donate eight tanks and up to four support vehicles to Ukraine. In addition, we are earmarking funds for ammunition and spare parts,” Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement, telling Norwegian media it would happen soon.

‘NATO proving its hostility every day’: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Tuesday that NATO is becoming increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine and demonstrating hostility to Russia on a daily basis.

“NATO is an organization which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every day,” Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters reporters based in Russia.

“It is trying its best to make its involvement in the conflict around Ukraine as clear as possible,” Peskov added.

NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels

NATO defence ministers are meeting in Brussels Tuesday to discuss extending their military supplies to Ukraine, including potential fighter jets. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called for an immediate supply of ammunition, fuel and spare parts to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO had to guarantee Ukraine received the weapons it needed “to win this war” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not arranging for peace but rather “preparing for more war.”

