Muslims worldwide are gearing up to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid or Eid al-Fitr, which comes after the end of the holy month of Ramzan. During Ramzan, muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for a month and participate in spiritual activities. Eid-Ul-Fitr is a significant and cheerful festival in the Islamic faith. Muslims around the world mark this festival by starting their day with prayers and listening to a sermon early in the morning. They dress in new attire, give alms (Zakat) to the less fortunate, share sweets, and indulge in a variety of delicacies such as Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs, and Seviyan.

It is also a tradition for children to receive gifts and money, known as Eidi, from their elders during this festive occasion. Eid-Ul-Fitr is going to be marked from the evening of 21 April to the evening of 22 April.

History and significance:

Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the end of Ramzan, and during the festival, muslims break their fast (Roza) every evening with Iftar. According to Islamic belief, the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramzan. Muslims view this month as sacred and observe fast from sunrise to sunset, devoting themselves to prayers and avoiding negative thinking. During Eid-ul-Fitr, muslims express gratitude to Allah for their health and resilience.

Here are some wishes to share with your loved ones on the occasion:

May Allah grant you happiness and prosperity as you celebrate Eid. Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed time during this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak! Rather than seeking happiness and prosperity directly, we should first seek Allah’s mercy. May Allah bestow his mercy upon us. Eid Mubarak! I extend my heartfelt wishes to you and your family for a joyous Eid. May Allah accept your prayers and forgive your shortcomings. Eid Mubarak! Eid is a day for celebration and laughter, rejoicing with wholeheartedness. It’s a day to express gratitude to Allah for His abundant blessings upon us. Wishing you a joyous Eid! May you discover countless reasons to enhance the beauty of your life on this day. May the happiness of Eid be multiplied manifold and remain with you eternally. Eid Mubarak!

