Eid al-Adha 2022: Know date, time and significance of the festival

Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid marks Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah. The day is celebrated worldwide in the month of Zul Hijjah or Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic Calendar. This second major festival of the Muslim community starts every year after sighting the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon. The three-day-long celebration usually begins on the 10th day of the month.

This year, Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon on 30 June and declared that the kingdom will commemorate the auspicious occasion on 9 July. Bakrid will fall on the same day in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and other Arab states. Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) have also announced that they will celebrate it on 9 July.

In India, both the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitra and Eid-ul-Adha are celebrated usually a day after Saudi Arabia and this year is no different. Apart from India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong and the Sultanate of Brunei will also mark the day on 10 July. Wifaqul Ulama of the United Kingdom and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore have also made an announcement for the Islamic festival to be celebrated on 10 July.

The crescent Dhul Hijjah moon begins the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah when the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca is performed by a lot of Muslims. On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, they attend a special namaz, followed by a sermon or khutbah by the Imam. People buy sheep and goats and sacrifice them to show their devotion to Allah. The ritual also honours Ibrahim who went ready to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail, to fulfil the wish of the almighty. People wear new clothes, exchange gifts and spend quality time with their family and friends on Bakrid.

