Egypt's prime minister Sherif Ismail resigns days after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi swears-in for second term

Cairo: Egypt's prime minister submitted his government's resignation on Wednesday, three days after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi was sworn in for a second, four-year term in office.

The move by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail was in keeping with political tradition that the government should resign at the start of a new presidential term. However, el-Sisi has the prerogative to use the opportunity to reshuffle the Cabinet.

El-Sissi and Ismail are known to enjoy a close working relationship, with the general-turned-president often publicly praising his prime minister.

Ismail sought medical treatment in Germany late in 2017. He returned home a month later showing considerable weight loss, some of which he has since regained. The nature of his ailment was never officially disclosed.

Ismail's resignation was announced by presidential spokesman Bassam Radi, who said el-Sisi has asked the government to stay in office in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed.

Ismail has been prime minister since September 2015.