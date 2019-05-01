Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says it will continue 'peaceful' work regardless of Trump moves

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said on Tuesday it would continue to work in line with "our moderate and peaceful thinking", regardless of moves by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to designate it a foreign terrorist organisation.

The White House said earlier that Trump was acting following a request from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

