Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says it will continue 'peaceful' work regardless of Trump moves

World Reuters May 01, 2019 01:06:41 IST

Egypts Muslim Brotherhood says it will continue peaceful work regardless of Trump moves

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said on Tuesday it would continue to work in line with "our moderate and peaceful thinking", regardless of moves by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to designate it a foreign terrorist organisation.

The White House said earlier that Trump was acting following a request from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 01:06:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement