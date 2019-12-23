Egypt's ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's former military chief-of-staff Sami Anan was released from detention on Sunday almost two years after his arrest following his plans to compete in the 2018 presidential election, his office manager said.

Anan, now at home, was detained in January 2018 and was held in a military prison, sources close to his family had said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Amina Ismail; writing by Yousef Saba; editing by David Evans)

