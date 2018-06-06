You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Egypt's cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi - statement

World Reuters Jun 06, 2018 02:07:58 IST

Egypt's cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi - statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet submitted its resignation to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday following his swearing-in for a second term after a landslide election victory.

The government, headed by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, will stay on in a caretaker capacity until the new one is appointed.

The move is routine ahead of the formation of a new government after Sisi's easy re-election in March. All serious opponents had withdrawn beforehand from the race.

Sisi said in a televised address that after next week's Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, Egypt would see "a number of great achievements that will be inaugurated". He did not say what they would be.

"I have great hope that in two years, you will see Egypt in a different place (God willing)," he said.

Since the election dozens of mostly secular or socialist critics of Sisi have been arrested and are being investigated on charges that include spreading fake news and belonging to illegal or terrorist organisations.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 02:07 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores