You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ecuador transport unions suspend protests against cuts to fuel-subsidy

World Reuters Oct 05, 2019 06:11:20 IST

Ecuador transport unions suspend protests against cuts to fuel-subsidy

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean transport unions agreed on Friday to suspend protests against President Lenin Moreno's scrapping of fuel-subsidies, a union spokesman said, after two days of unrest that halted transport nation-wide and resulted in almost 370 arrests.

"At this time, we announce an end to the halt of services," said Abel Gomez, a leader of a group representing 11 transport unions.

Indigenous groups and other social movements said earlier they would continue protesting.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 06:11:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores