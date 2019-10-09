Ecuador President Moreno orders curfew in areas close to government buildings -decree

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Tuesday ordered that authorities restrict movement in areas close to government buildings and strategic installations, according to a written decree, after six days of anti-austerity protests.

The order prevents public access to these areas between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. while a national state of emergency remains, the decree said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

