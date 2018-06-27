Football world cup 2018

Echoing Trump, Mexico presidential frontrunner chides Amazon on Twitter

World Reuters Jun 27, 2018 07:05:56 IST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's leftist presidential frontrunner on Tuesday accused Amazon.com Inc of showing a documentary series that was unfavourable to him as part of a dirty war, in an echo of U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets against the online retailer.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who holds a double-digit lead in most polls ahead of Sunday's election, tweeted that "Populism in America," a five-part series available on Amazon Prime Video in Mexico, was a new attack "against us."

Narrated by analysts and politicians, the fifth episode charts Lopez Obrador's political rise.

"The series on populism against us will be shown by Amazon," he said. "Here (in Mexico) the television companies didn't lend themselves to the dirty war."

The 64-year-old, known locally as AMLO, has spent his long political career berating Mexico's establishment, and has singled out several businessmen and politicians as part of a "power mafia" during the current campaign.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has criticized both Amazon and Jeff Bezos, its founder and chief executive who also owns The Washington Post, which has published stories that have angered the president.

(Reporting by Christine Murray and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Richard Chang)

