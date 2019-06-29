Eastern Libyan forces will ban any flights from Libya to Turkey - spokesman

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar will ban any commercial flights from Libya to Turkey, its spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Friday.

He said any aircraft arriving from Turkey attempting to land in the capital Tripoli would be treated as hostile.

