Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Eastern Libyan forces hand control of oil ports to east-based state firm NOC

World Reuters Jun 26, 2018 02:05:48 IST

Eastern Libyan forces hand control of oil ports to east-based state firm NOC

By Ayman al-Warfalli

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces have handed control of oil ports to a state oil firm based in the east, a military spokesman said on Monday.

If implemented, the move would create uncertainty for buyers of Libyan oil who normally go through state oil firm NOC in the capital Tripoli, the internationally-recognized entity.

There was no immediate comment from NOC.

In comments later confirmed to Reuters, Ahmed Mismari, spokesman of Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA), said on television that no tanker would be allowed to dock at eastern ports without permission from a NOC entity based in Benghazi.

Mismari said the move was as a result of the use of oil revenues to fund militias such as "Chadian mercenaries" and a lack of recognition from the chairman of NOC Tripoli, Mustafa Sanallah, for the "sacrifices" of LNA troops guarding the ports.

Armed forces allied to Ibrahim Jathran, a faction leader, briefly seized the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil ports this month, allegedly with the help of Chadian fighters, until the LNA expelled his troops last week.

Mismari said 184 LNA soldiers had been killed and dozens of others wounded in five attacks on the ports, which have been repeatedly fought over by rival factions.

When asked how oil exports would be sold in the future via the east he referred questions to NOC in Benghazi, which is not recognised abroad. NOC east was not immediately available.

Haftar's forces control most of eastern Libya which is home to a parallel government, central bank and NOC entity opposing the U.N. backed administration in the capital Tripoli.

The eastern government tried in 2015 to sell oil bypassing NOC Tripoli but did not find buyers and banks then willing to take the legal risk.

The fate of Es Sider and Ras Lanug, two of Libya's largest ports, is crucial to the fragile recovery of the country’s oil industry. Their closure has led to production losses of up to 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a total national output of little over one million bpd.

The Hariga port in Tobruk near the Egyptian border as well as the Brega and Zueitina terminals southwest of the main eastern city of Benghazi are also under Haftar's control.

Jathran in 2013 seized four eastern oil ports and tried exporting oil, by-passing Tripoli. In March 2014 U.S. Navy SEALS seized the sole tanker which had loaded crude from one of the occupied ports, after which Jathran abandoned control of them.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}