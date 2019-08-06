Eastern Libya force strikes Misrata air college - source, witness

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces of the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Khalifa Haftar struck Misrata's air college early on Tuesday, a military source and resident said.

Misrata is a coastal city that lies to the west of the capital Tripoli and is regarded the main base of the Western Libya forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government. A Misrata resident said "massive explosions were heard across the city".

A drone air strike on Monday by Haftar's forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo and Ayman Werfali in Benghazi and Ahmad Elumami in Tripoli)

