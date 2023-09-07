East Asia Summit: Productive talks on strengthening collaboration for human empowerment, says PM Modi
Modi arrived in Jakarta on Thursday morning, saying that it is an “honour” for him to co-chair the ASEAN-India summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that productive talks were held at the East Asia Summit to enhance closer cooperation in key areas to further human empowerment.
Attended the East Asia Summit being held in Jakarta. We had productive discussions on enhancing closer cooperation in key areas to further human empowerment. pic.twitter.com/UfN8LiR6Zk
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
PM Modi earlier on Thursday said that the voice of the Global South must be strengthened and called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.
During his address at the summit, PM Modi also stressed the importance of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In the address at the Summit in Indonesia, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, “Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit.”
Calling ASEAN an epicenter of growth, Modi said that the bloc plays a crucial role in global development.
