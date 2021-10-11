World

Earthquake: Strong quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.2 rock Hawaii

The US Geological Survey says the first quake struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu and the second earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area

The Associated Press October 11, 2021 07:59:42 IST
Earthquake: Strong quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.2 rock Hawaii

Representational image. News18

Naalehu, Hawaii: Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The US Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.

At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Updated Date: October 11, 2021 07:59:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

US green card backlog: Fate of Indian immigrants hangs in balance
India

US green card backlog: Fate of Indian immigrants hangs in balance

With no more than 10,000 Indians eligible for green cards a year, a vast majority of applicants have no choice but to wait for their turn

Quad leaders send subtle warning to Pakistan over Afghanistan and terrorism
World

Quad leaders send subtle warning to Pakistan over Afghanistan and terrorism

With the United States disengaged from Afghanistan, how the Quad countries will engage in the AfPak region will unfold as the situation evolves.

Houston, we have a stadium: Indian-Americans who were key in bringing cricket to US honoured
World

Houston, we have a stadium: Indian-Americans who were key in bringing cricket to US honoured

The stadium will serve as a place for Indian-Americans to hold sporting and cultural events