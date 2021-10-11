Earthquake: Strong quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.2 rock Hawaii
The US Geological Survey says the first quake struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu and the second earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area
Naalehu, Hawaii: Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
The US Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.
At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.
No injuries were immediately reported.
