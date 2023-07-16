Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake generated a brief tsunami warning for southern Alaska, according to monitoring organisations late Saturday.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Centre, the earthquake was felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet.

According to a video released on social media, sirens in Kodiak, Alaska, warned of a possible tsunami and drove residents driving to shelters late at night.

The earthquake struck 106 kilometres (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to the US National Weather Service, the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles (21 km). It was changed around an hour after the original notice to cancel the advice.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, there is no threat to the islands.